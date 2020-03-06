leadership photo

Leadership Barbour had its Economic Development Day on Feb.13. The morning was hosted by Alabama Power Company where the class interacted with speakers from Alabama Department of Commerce, AIDT, Auburn University, Eufaula/Barbour Country Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Power, and Mayor Jack Tibbs. Afterward, lunch was provided by Alabama Power and the group toured Johnson Outdoors/Humminbird. Class members in attendance were John Brock, Donald Brown, Patricia Brown, Lorelei Coleman, Linda Coogan, Amanda Dasinger, Dexter Glanton, Will Guilford, Kim Harris, Steve Hawkins, Darby Lane, Torrance Laney, Chris Mitchell, Beverly Smith, Timm Soldwish, Hal Wadsworth, and Lori Wilkinson.

 Submitted by Ann Blondheim
