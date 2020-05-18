Lee Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, including the Eufaula Tribune, announced Friday that Wynn Christian has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the company’s Alabama region. The appointment is effective immediately.
In addition to the Tribune, Lee’s Alabama region includes the Opelika-Auburn News, Dothan Eagle, The Enterprise Ledger, and Jackson County Floridan in Marianna.
Additionally, Sam Williams, who is the currently regional advertising director in Dothan, has been named general manager at the Dothan Eagle.
Christian takes over the leadership position formerly held by Steve Smith, who has left the company.
“Wynn is a talented leader with broad experience in digital marketing solutions,” said Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson. “He’s shown great commitment to the region and passion for its success.”
Most recently, Christian served as director of revenue transformation for the company. He joined the former BH Media Group in 2012 as director of digital for its Southern group of publications, and served as BHMG’s director of digital sales from 2014 to 2018. His career also includes service as director of digital advertising for the Omaha World-Herald.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead these talented individuals as we transform our sales and marketing departments,” Christian said. “Alabama has been my home all of my life, and I look forward to being part of this new success.”
Christian is a Dothan native and the son of John and June Christian, both retired school teachers. Christian is a Northview High School graduate and graduated from Auburn University in 1998. He and his wife, Virginia, have three children.
Lee Enterprises is primarily in mid-size markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states.
Lee’s newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee’s digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly.
