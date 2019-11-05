Dear Editor,
To Crown Health Care of Eufaula employees, I would like to thank each and every one for the love, efficiency and courtesy extended to the residents of the facility; the working together, the attitude you appear to have with each other and the way the residents help each other in moving here and there.
When one comes to visit their loved one and see how con content and happy they appear to be, it is wonderful. One can go home knowing they are OK.
Special thanks to B Wing employees. Thanks to all of you doing what you do.
Lottie Herrenberg
Eufaula
