Letters to the Editor

I serve as chairman of the Cochran-Bleckley Recreation Department in Cochran, Georgia. Our 6A SweeTees and 8U Darlings participated in the Dixie Softball World Series in your town.
Trust me, I know that recreation can often be a source of griping and complaining. but I wanted to reach out to you guys to absolutely brad on the job you guys have done in Eufaula.
Upon arrival, our 70-plus parents, players and coaches were treated like long-lost friends. Our host family was a blessing in giving us tips and advice about local businesses.
We absolutely packed the Cajun Corner, Thelma’s Kitchen, El Jalisco, and the River City Grill. Recreation tourism definitely boosted business in these restaurants.
The facilities at the park were clean and well-maintained. Scott Flowers went above and beyond to help with any questions that we had. I cannot overstate his helpfulness and professionalism.
In closing, Eufaula, Alabama, welcomed us extremely warmly. While we didn’t win a game while we were here, I can definitely say our girls won by getting to experience the best you guys have to offer.
Thanks again and God bless you guys.
Chan Jones,
Cochran, Georgia
Dear Editor,
Eufaula, Alabama, I want to thank you for laying out the red carpet for 8U Dixie Softball World Series. These 8-year-old girls made memories and will remember and be connected with the city of Eufaula for the rest of their lives. My recommendation is don’t change anything; y’all hit a home run.
All of the places we went, from the hotel to the Parks & Rec, were great.
From 2019 Mississippi All Stars, runners-up in tournament
Coach Timmy Blackwell
Ellisville, Mississippi
