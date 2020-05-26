William Howard Taft was president, future Present Ronald Reagan was born and Orville Wright remained in the air for 9 minutes and 45 seconds, setting a world record that would stand for 10 years.
The year was 1911, and in Fort Gaines, Georgia, Clara Lewis was born. On Thursday, May 28 she will turn 109.
Lewis now resides in Georgetown, where she moved to after marrying many years ago. Her family actually moved to Miami, Florida, but her husbands retired they returned to Georgetown.
She had surgery at the old Salter Hospital in 1942 and went there again for some tests in the sixties.
“She has been healthy in life,” said one of her daughters, Geraldine Smith. “She didn’t inherit longevity from her parents. Her mom lived to be 48 and her dad 56. She knows that she is here by the Grace of God. She said that he really smiled on her.
“Mom loves her phone and talks to many people every day, keeping up with family and friends young and old. She also loves TV, especially Bishop G. E. Patterson, Jimmy Swaggart, Gunsmoke and the news.”
Her daughter said Lewis misses going to her church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
