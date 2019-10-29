The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host award-winning photographer John Dersham on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation of photographs from his new book “My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State.”
Developed in partnership with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and NewSouth Books, “My Alabama” showcases the state’s beauty and diversity as seen through the lens of Dersham, an award-winning photographer whose work has been featured in galleries and exhibitions nation-wide. From his more than 50,000 images, about 200 were selected to tell the visual story of Alabama.
“My Alabama” is organized seasonally. It includes breathtaking landscapes, rustic country stores, and gleaming cityscapes shining in the evening light. From Guntersville Lake to the peaks of Monte Sano, from the port of Mobile to rural St. Clair County, Dersham captures the astonishing beauty of the Yellowhammer State in every shot, proving himself to be a photographer unlike any other. Currently the president of DeKalb Tourism, Dersham has 30 years’ photography experience. He shares his love of photography by teaching and speaking about his work throughout the Southeast.
There is no admission charge for the Carnegie Library’s event on Nov. 5. Copies of “My Alabama” will be available for purchase at $40, or copies can be purchased from his website at www.johndersham.com. For more information, call Ronnie Smith at 334-687-8190.
