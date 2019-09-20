The Wiregrass United Way Bus Tour stopped at Eufaula High School’s indoor athletic facility Wednesday morning with guest Tiara Pennington (left), the current Miss Alabama. Also at Wednesday’s festivities was Tamika Woodson, representing Johnson Outdoors. Woodson is a Loaned Executive for Barbour County United Way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.