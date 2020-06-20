A single-vehicle crash at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, June 20, has claimed the life of a Louisville man.
Donald Jovan Howard McCoy, 20, was killed when the 2017 Toyota Corolla he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 51 near the 35 mile marker, approximately a half-mile north of Clio.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
