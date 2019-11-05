It’s so easy to judge — I’m ashamed to say. How many times have we judged others by our experiences and perceptions and as we continue doing so, we inevitably become calloused? Of course, all of our judgments are passed off as absolute truth. As if one moment in someone’s life tells the entire story. We receive some information or knowledge from another — which is called “secondhand information.” Maybe it’s true, maybe not. Then we pass that information along …
If someone acts badly toward us, do we even consider why they might be acting the way they do? For instance, if you have deep-rooted insecurity embedded in you of how unworthy you are… or how ugly you are… or how stupid you are… you will tend to do things that cause you to feel better about yourself.
You may start drinking. Suddenly it doesn’t feel as bad as it did, and for a time you can even forget.
You may develop anorexia or feel that plastic surgery is the only way.
You may be controlling because you feel that you can’t trust anyone else.
You may be a people pleaser because you were taught that anger was bad.
And on and on it goes …
Yet, this article isn’t about others’ truth, but rather your own. How humbled I am when I realize I don’t know everything, and am certainly not qualified to sit on the throne of judgment.
I remember when Carrie Underwood came out with her new song “Cry Pretty.” I immediately thought: “Really? What do you have to cry over? You’re talented. You’re rich. You have a gorgeous husband and child, not to mention a wonderful family. You can carve out your own destiny. You fell down and got some stitches? It’s life.” I’m thinking to myself, “She must really be disfigured,” only to find that — when we finally see her — she is as beautiful as ever.
Then …. we find out the truth — miscarriage after miscarriage. I cannot even begin to fathom how that might feel. I repented.
Every single person on this earth is valuable and precious. The blood of Jesus tells me so. I have heard it said that “respect is something that is earned. Not something that is given automatically.”
The more I thought about that statement, the more I disagreed with it. Just what exactly does someone have to do to earn your respect? You might think one thing, while someone else thinks another. Who is to decide? You cannot judge a person’s life by the chapter you happened to walk in on. You haven’t seen their pain. Did you know they were sexually abused by a babysitter for five years and locked in a closet? That one of their children died? That her husband was having an affair? How each moment, day in and day out, mental abuse and belittlement was the order of the day?
So what am I saying? Simply put, things often go much deeper than you realize. What about the cashier at the grocery store who looked at you with contempt? Did you know her brother had just committed suicide?
If you treat every person as valuable and precious, whether you think they deserve it or not, it will say far more about who you are than who they are.
So who does God want you to call today? Yesterday I heard someone say, “Thank you for asking about me. Not many people do.” How sad is that? Many people are in devastating situations — that you know nothing of — and they simply do not have it in them to reach out to anyone. Is there someone battling depression? Does someone feel lost and alone? Does He want you to encourage someone, pray for them, drop by, send a card or just spend time with them? Does He want you to look deeper?
Make your day count by bringing a refreshing breeze of acceptance and encouragement into someone else’s life and see how your own life will brighten up. Let’s love one another!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.