Mackenzie Holley and Noah Jenkins had a big wedding planned, but due to the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, they chose to have a private, immediate family only service on Saturday, April 25, on the grounds of Bobby and Delillah Taylor’s residence at the Country Club of Alabama. They exhibited ‘true love will find a way.’ The couple plans to "renew" their vows with the wedding they had planned later in the summer when the restrictions are lifted. Presiding over the ceremony was Pastor Dr. Ken Bush of First Baptist Church of Eufaula.
