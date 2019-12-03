CUTHBERT, GA. — Andrew College hosted a jazz reception, alley dedication and artist recognition on the evening of Nov. 19 in downtown Cuthbert.
Dr. Dan Kolan, assistant professor of music at Andrew College, and other musicians including Andrew student Avery Dixon, Riverdale, GA, provided the lively jazz in 80 Peachtree Street. Then, thanks to an AARP Community Challenge grant, the lights came on in Magnolia Alley. Permanent benches, lighting and a pergola have transformed the alley into a gathering space for the entire community.
The new landscaping hardscapes round out the wall murals that Andrew College Mural Artist Chris Johnson painted earlier in the alley. The mural work was made possible with the support of a Tourism Product Development Grant.
A large crowd gathered to witness the official alley dedication. Cuthbert Mayor Steve Whatley, Andrew College President Linda R. Buchanan and Local Historian Karan Pittman all spoke about the significance of improvements made to the community and introduced and commended those whose hard work was instrumental in creating the new space. President Buchanan also acknowledged Chris Johnson for recently being named by Gov. Brian Kemp as a recipient of the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.
