Red’s Boutique/Chattahoochee Outfitters, with owners Corbett and Kayce Drew and family, received Excellence in Building Design at the Aug. 22 Awards of Excellence Ceremony on Aug. 22. Main Street Eufaula presented the Drews the award once representatives returned to Eufaula. The business is located at 105 East Broad Street.
