Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs shares a laugh with Major League Fishing angler Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee, during the television event that began last week and ends Wednesday on Lake Eufaula. Wheeler was leading his division after the first round with 15 bass and about 40 pounds on the first day of fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.