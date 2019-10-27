Estelle Williams, a resident of Crowne Health Care of Eufaula, recently turned 100 years of age. “I love my church and I just want to say keep your hand in the master’s hand and don’t let go,” Williams said.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Estelle Williams, a resident of Crowne Health Care of Eufaula, recently turned 100 years of age. “I love my church and I just want to say keep your hand in the master’s hand and don’t let go,” Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.