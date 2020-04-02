Dear Editor,
I was recently made aware of the existence of a small cemetery in Quitman County that is, apparently, located in a wooded area used for hunting purposes. Unfortunately, I do not have specific directions to this private cemetery, which contains the grave of one of my kinsmen from antebellum Southwest Georgia. However, several photographs of the primary (and perhaps only) marker are found at the link www.findagrave.com/memorial/145085688/james-grier.
When James Grier died in 1855, his property (including the cemetery that I am trying to find now) was located in Stewart County. Later, when Quitman County was created, his property fell within the boundaries of the new county.
James Grier’s only child, Mary, married John Starke in Stewart County in 1853. John Starke and other Starke family members were living in Barbour County at the time of the Grier-Starke marriage. Mary and John Starke moved to Columbus and raised two children there. James Grier had only one great-grandchild, and that man had no children. In short, James Grier’s last direct descendant (who represented the end of this particular Grier line of descent) died in the 1950s.
It is almost certain that the James Grier Cemetery is located near the Chattahoochee River, not far from Georgetown.
My ancestor, Moses Grier, was one of James Grier’s brothers. Moses Grier settled in Early County and established his own cemetery south of Blakely, not far from the river.
If I could locate James Grier’s tombstone in Quitman, I would like to consider moving the monument to the Moses Grier Cemetery, which is cleaned regularly and contains some 100 graves.
It is my hope that at least one of your readers will be familiar with the marker on James Grier’s grave and be able to assist me with directions to the small cemetery.
Roger Harris
Columbus, Georgia
