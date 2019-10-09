Eufaula Police Department

An early morning 911 call for help had Eufaula Police Officers responding to Walding Drive in Eufaula at 5:53 a.m. on Sunday in response to a person being shot. Reports from the EPD indicate that the incident may have been domestic in nature.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 35 year-old male who had sustained two gunshot wounds to the lower body. The victim was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan by Eufaula Fire/Rescue where he received surgical treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

Two incident reports filed by the EPD lists assault first degree against the suspect that officers are pursuing and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.  All the charges listed on the reports are felony charges.

Damaged during the incident were a driver’s side back door of a 2015 Nissan Altima, a roof gutter, a wall of the home, both inside and outside, and a door frame to the home.

The EPD Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and a suspect is being actively sought.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments