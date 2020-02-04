A planned march for justice and to end violence is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, on Central Avenue in Eufaula. The march, which will have law enforcement in attendance, is set to begin at 11 a.m.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A planned march for justice and to end violence is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, on Central Avenue in Eufaula. The march, which will have law enforcement in attendance, is set to begin at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.