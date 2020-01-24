Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said the announcement of Medical Industries of the Americas coming to Eufaula could have a residual effect on the city.
“(MI Americas) will resurrect the old Aladan plant,” Tibbs said. “They are saying they’ll bring 400 jobs, maybe 160 the first year and 50 every year after that. And, they are pretty good paying jobs.”
MI Americas CEO David Silver told the Tribune late last year the company would probably pay between $12 and $14 per hour. He also noted some possible subsidiaries within the glove factory, including hot and cold packs and other medical commodities. Tibbs said he believes the customer of MI Americas could bring as many as 100 more jobs.
“Off of this infrastructure, we hope to get grants with things that will be coming in,” Tibbs said. “We’re trying to get an industry access grant to widen the road out there. Humminbird is in the process of expanding about 20 jobs, Southern Plastics has already added about 50, and Tessenderlo Kearly has added about 10.
“With those grants we hope to get some roads paved like we did when Carbo expanded and we got part of Dale Road paved. There are also several million gallons of water coming out of there so we hope to have repairs done, which was already in our 20-year plan. We feel like we can get at least half of that cost in grants.”
Filling the jobs, Tibbs said, could be a challenge, but he hopes if all goes well more people will be attracted to Eufaula as a result of the new industry.
“You know if we can get momentum it’s like a snowball going downhill,” Tibbs said.
In other business:
The first reading of a proposed ordinance to increase the gasoline tax from 6 cents to 9 cents per gallon in Eufaula was read. Resident Joe Herring expressed his displeasure of the tax, saying “We don’t want to get anybody pushed back to getting their gas in Georgetown.”
If it is agreed upon, the new gas tax would be implemented in May. The second reading will be held at the Feb. 3 meeting of the city council; however, a work session is planned prior to that meeting.
Currently, Montgomery has a 7-cent gas tax. Eufaula, Bayou La Batre, Ozark, Satsuma, Evergreen, Flomaton, and Chickasaw each have 6-cent gas taxes.
The council accepted Gencon Associates Inc.’s low bid of $994,368 for T-hangars at Weedon Field. The former hangars were destroyed in the March 3, 2019 tornado. Gencon’s low bid of $1.6 million was also accepted for the construction of corporate hangars at Weedon Field.
