School facilities and all but “essential” businesses have been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is bad enough news for everyone, but misinformation has run rampant as some have taken unconfirmed reports and run them as fact, mainly through social media avenues.
Barbour County is one of the few remaining counties in Alabama as of Sunday evening that did not have a confirmed case, something that is great news, yet no time to relax, according to Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs.
“I talked to (Medical Center Barbour) this morning,” Tibbs said Monday. They are testing a lot more, but so far we still do not have a confirmed positive case.
“Now, we don’t need to get complacent. People should still practice social distancing and follow the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines. The next two weeks could be pretty tough.”
Tibbs said as of now the local grocery stores are still getting goods supplied. He also said, should a worse-case scenario occur, the local hospitals would be ready to set up for quarantine purposes if MCB met its capacity of about 70 patients.
“We’re trying to stay ahead of the game,” Tibbs said.
As for the unconfirmed rumors, Tibbs said that as soon as the health department confirms a case, his office, MCB and Barbour County EMA will be notified and it will be released.
“We check out the rumors, but so far none of them have been true,” Tibbs said. “Somebody might have the symptoms and say ‘I’ve got it,’ then it’s repeated. These things bring out the best and worst in people.
“We’ve been trying to encourage people not to believe everything they’ve heard until it’s confirmed by the health department. People don’t to run out to left field when they hear something. There’s enough stress already.”
