Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series on programs offered by Medical Center Barbour. Part two involves the Medical Stabilization program and how it deals with assisting patients recovering from drugs and alcohol issues.
Senior Care patients posing danger to themselves or others due to a any number of issues can be admitted into Medical Center Barbour’s Senior Care Unit.
With September being National Recovery Month, Denise Turner, director of Senior Care at Medical Center Barbour, explained the various ways MCB can assist patients and families through the program.
“First of all, our medical staff is phenomenal at Senior Care, about 45 in all,” Turner said.
The 17-bed Senior Care facility is in what was the old emergency room area of MCB. The program is for patients 50-and-older, but MCB is not opposed to taking someone younger if they meet the criteria.
The staff includes Psychiatrists, Social Workers, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, RNs, LPNs, Recreational Therapists, Mental Health Technicians and Case Managers.
Services offered include Clinical assessments, Group and individual therapy, Discharge/aftercare planning, Patient Education, Focus groups, Medication Management, Implementation, structure and activities, Nutritional assessments, Physical therapy, and a Full-service Laboratory and Radiology Service.
To be admitted, patients must be able to attend and participate in groups and activities of the program. They also must be medically stable with no serious conditions. They also must have a positive drug screen with no active signs of withdrawal symptoms.
The program is designed to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for patients requiring close supervision, protection and assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.