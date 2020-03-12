Here is a list of Wiregrass-area inmates scheduled for parole hearings so far in April:
April 9 — Domeka Kekar McKenzie was sentenced in Pike County in October 2018 to six years, 10 months in prison for possession and receipt of a controlled substance, escape, and being in possession of a pistol after a conviction for a violent crime. He has served one year, seven months of the sentence.
McKenzie has twice been convicted of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 15 years for assault in Barbour County in 1996, but was released from prison early after serving four years, seven months.
Two years after his release from prison, in 2003, he was convicted again of assault, in Bullock County, and sentenced to four years. He also was convicted in 2003 in Barbour County of discharging a gun into an unoccupied building and sentenced to 10 years.
