Name: Katie McKinney

Current Job: ​3rd grade teacher at Parkview Christian School

Degrees: ​ Master of Arts Elementary Education; Bachelor of Science Sociology/Psychology; Fairhope High School Class of 1994.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Trying to meet the needs of all my students.”

What do you like most about your job: ​“I love being able to make learning fun. I try to include games or hands-on learning experiences.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I would love to visit New York; my children to be successful in life; visit Hawaii.”

Favorite Music: Praise/worship, country

Favorite books: Gone with the Wind; Nicholas Sparks’ books

Favorite pastime: Baking; vinyl crafts

Talents: “I enjoy singing in our church choir.”

Pet peeve: “Drink bottles/cans left with liquid inside.”

Values most important to you: “Self-respect; respecting others.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I was diagnosed at 6 months old with toxoplasmosis. This left me blind in my left eye.”

Family: Husband, Joe McKinney (pastor of Clayton UMC); children: Matthew (7), Karah (4); dog, JJ (a poodle); cat, Taco.

