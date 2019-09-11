Teacher of the Week
Name: Katie McKinney
Current Job: 3rd grade teacher at Parkview Christian School
Degrees: Master of Arts Elementary Education; Bachelor of Science Sociology/Psychology; Fairhope High School Class of 1994.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Trying to meet the needs of all my students.”
What do you like most about your job: “I love being able to make learning fun. I try to include games or hands-on learning experiences.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I would love to visit New York; my children to be successful in life; visit Hawaii.”
Favorite Music: Praise/worship, country
Favorite books: Gone with the Wind; Nicholas Sparks’ books
Favorite pastime: Baking; vinyl crafts
Talents: “I enjoy singing in our church choir.”
Pet peeve: “Drink bottles/cans left with liquid inside.”
Values most important to you: “Self-respect; respecting others.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I was diagnosed at 6 months old with toxoplasmosis. This left me blind in my left eye.”
Family: Husband, Joe McKinney (pastor of Clayton UMC); children: Matthew (7), Karah (4); dog, JJ (a poodle); cat, Taco.
