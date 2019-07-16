Farrell Turner will be serving as Medical Center Barbour Interim CEO effective immediately, Alliant Regional CEO Michael Kozar has announced.
Farrell assisted MCB in August 2018 and is acquainted with many of the operations and staff. He will be assisting us through this transition period while the search for a permanent CEO begins.
Farrell can be reached at 688-7000, ext. 7276.
