BEVERLY HILLS, California -- Medical Industries of the Americas (MI Americas) announced it has filed a Form D notification with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form D was filed on Feb. 6, 2020.
“As CEO of the company, we are very excited to be SEC compliant now and selling this bond offering because we believe that made in America by American workers is a gold standard,” CEO David Silver said.
Medical Industries of the Americas is accepting investment funds through the issuing of a junior secure bonds offering 5% annual rate on its bonds biannually. The company is also giving investors free warrants.
All potential investors are encouraged to reach out to the company for additional information.
Medical Industries of the Americas, a manufacturer of medical commodities and the largest latex processor in North America can be found at www.miamericas.com/inv.
