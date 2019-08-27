The Lakeside School held its annual Meet the Chiefs Night on Friday, one week before its season-opening football game Aug. 30 at Glenwood. Lakeside football players (from left) Auston Welsh, Parker Brabham and Cade Atwell take turns being introduced to the crowd at the school gymnasium.
