Meeting dates for the Barbour County Board of Education were approved during the November meeting along with personnel actions and three field trips for students.
The last meeting for the county Board of Education for 2019 will be Dec. 9; dates for 2020 are Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 19, and Nov. 9.
Personnel actions approved during the meeting by all board members included a medical leave of absence for Traci Abercrombie from Oct. 31 to Nov. 27; the hiring of Ike Richardson as an interim 12 month custodian at the county high school, effective Nov. 7; the hiring of Nathaniel Barley as a 12 month Senior JROTC Instructor at the high school, effective Dec. 2; and the termination for Megan Yarbrough as the ninth- and 10th-grade English teacher at the high school effective immediately.
A field trip to the U.S. Infantry Museum scheduled for Dec. 18 for Barbour County 10thgraders was approved by the Board of Education members. The students will tour the museum in Columbus, Georgia, with the goal of learning about American soldiers from the earliest days to the present and about the different wars in American history.
A field trip to Historic Westville in Columbus for Barbour County 10th-graders was approved by the board for next spring on March 4. Through the use of exhibits, live interpreters, food and crafts, the students will learn about life in the South during the 19th century. They will also see how major historical events affected the region and became part of the personal experiences of those who called the South home in the 19th century.
Barbour County Seniors received approval from the school board to travel to Atlanta on Friday, May 1, to attend Six Flags’ GradNite over Georgia. Students attending the event will leave the high school at 10 a.m. and return at 4 a.m. the following morning. The event is a private party held for upcoming graduates of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.