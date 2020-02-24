Medical Center Barbour has named Lynn Mergen as its new CEO, effective Feb. 3. Mergen comes to Eufaula from Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he most recently led 180-bed Hillcrest South.
Mergen, a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, is an accomplished healthcare leader with more than 20 years of executive healthcare administrative experience. While at Hillcrest South, he established various new service lines including Neurology and Critical Care, along with expanding upon Cardiac Catheterizations and Open Heart surgeries, Orthopedics and Spinal surgery, ENT surgeries and GI procedures. He led the organization to a 4 star Quality of Care rating and in 2017 and 2018 the hospital received a national award for being a Top 150 Best Places to work. Over the years, he has managed multiple hospitals in both urban and rural locations, including having built a new hospital in Texas.
Mergen holds a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology/Sociology from Truman State University. Mergen has two children who both are in college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.