Avery Tyreese Merrill, a graduate of Eufaula High School class of 2009, graduated from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Von Braun Center. He graduated as cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication media. He is currently employed by WHNT 19 news station in Huntsville as a producer assistant. He will continue with his education to obtain his master’s degree. Attending the graduation were his mother, Chrissandra, his grandmother, Renna, and his sister, Ebonie Merrill-Fleming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.