merrill photo

Avery Tyreese Merrill, a graduate of Eufaula High School class of 2009, graduated from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Von Braun Center. He graduated as cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication media. He is currently employed by WHNT 19 news station in Huntsville as a producer assistant. He will continue with his education to obtain his master’s degree. Attending the graduation were his mother, Chrissandra, his grandmother, Renna, and his sister, Ebonie Merrill-Fleming.

 Submitted by Chris Merrill
