A single vehicle crash at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, has claimed the life of a Midway man. Norman Sanders, 53, was killed when the 1992 Chevrolet truck he was operating left the roadway and struck several trees.
Sanders was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred on Bear Creek Road, 10 miles north of Midway. Nothing further is available as
Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.
