May 28
Farmers Market begins
The Eufaula Farmers Market will start May 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion.
OngoingFlu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Quitman County COVID-19 testing
Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information.
After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours.
To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents, and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: Fever, Chills, Headache, Cough, Muscle Pain, Sore Throat, Shortness of Breath, Repeated Shaking with Chills, New Loss of Taste or Smell.
Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.
It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance, should contact your local health department for guidance.
Quitman County — Tuesday from 2-4 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
