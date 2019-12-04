Eufaula Christmas Parade
The Eufaula Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3. There will be face-painting and Santa visits at the downtown gazebo, 2-4:45 p.m. with the parade starting at 5 p.m. For more information, or to request an application to be in the parade, call 334-687-6664.
Elf School to be held
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 515 West Broad St. in Eufaula, will hold its annual Elf School for children Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activities include writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, a Snow Zone, games and more. Admission is $5, with an extra $5 charge for a picture with Santa if desired. This event is sponsored by the Holy Redeemer Youth Group with proceeds helping with the annual youth convention trip.
Quitman County Heating Assistance
Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will be accepting appointment calls for heating assistance for residents of Quitman County on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m. To make an appointment, call 1-844-855-2017. For more information, visit www.enrichmentservices.org. ESP, Inc. is a nonprofit, community action agency, focused on eliminating systemic poverty.
Mistletoe Market to be held
Mistletoe Market, hosted by Main Street Eufaula, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Eufaula. Downtown merchants will show their true Southern hospitality by offering sales, samplings, discounts, drawings and much more! Participating merchants will have a candy cane adorning the outside of their business.
Christmas Bazaar
Eufaula Art Scene’s annual Christmas bazaar will be held Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in the fellowship hall, 201 North Randolph Avenue in Eufaula; please enter the fellowship hall using the entrance on Church Place. The event features approximately 15 local artist, artisans and crafters offering handmade items for sale which include water color paintings, Christmas ornaments, Christmas cards and greeting cards, dream catchers, hand-sculpted Santas, elves, jewelry, wood-turned bowls and much, much more. For more information, call Barbara Osburn at 334-327-9335.
Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl
The Main Street Eufaula Santa Stroll and Cookie Crawl will be held Dec. 14. During the Cookie Crawl, buy a cookie box for $10 from any Barbour County Pageant member or at the Chamber of Commerce and fill it up at participating merchants during the Santa Stroll. Boxes will also be available for purchase at the gazebo on the morning of Dec. 14. When you buy a box, you are entered in a chance to win a gift certificate downtown.
2019 Festival of Lights
The annual Festival of Lights enters its 33rd year this year with more than 600,000 Christmas lights at the home of Bro. Ralph and Rachel Estes, Georgia Highway 39 (Eufaula Road), 5 miles north of Fort Gaines, Georgia. The Festival of Lights is open each evening from 6 p.m. until midnight through Dec. 31. There is no admission fee and everyone is invited. For directions or more information call 229-349-0187. Be sure to visit YouTube and look for Festival of Lights, Fort Gaines, Georgia.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is located directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
