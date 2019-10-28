Free breast exams during October
The Quitman County Health Department, 105 Main Street in Georgetown, will offer free breast exams during the entire month of October. Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be held Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST) with free refreshments and door prizes. Learn the facts about breast cancer and make your appointment today. For more information, call 229-334-3697.
Farm-City Breakfast to be held
The Barbour County Farm-City Banquet will be held Nov. 1 at 7:30 a.m. at the James. S. Clark Center, 333 East Broad Street in Eufaula. The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast being served. Jesse Campbell, extension specialist in bio systems engineering will be the guest speaker. The theme for this year’s Farm-City program is “Keep Alabama Growing.” Those who plan to attend the Farm-City Breakfast are asked to call the Extension Office at 334-687-5688, or email mbr0013@auburn.edu by 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 to register.
Lake Eufaula Shoreline Clean Up
The Quitman County Rotary and Friends of Lake Eufaula will be holding the fall 2019 lake shoreline clean up on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to noon (EST). All groups will meet at Bluff Creek Park in Georgetown to disperse.
WCC presents author Tom Franklin
Wallace Community College/Sparks Campus in Eufaula will host author Tom Franklin on Nov. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Bevill Center. Southern Writer Tom Franklin, a native of Dickinson, will present a program entitled “The Oral Tradition in Contemporary Southern Society and Literature.” The author will have signed copies of his books available for purchase from 8-8:30 p.m. and will accept cash or check. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
Small Farmers Meeting planned
The Barbour County Extension Office is hosting a Small Farmers Meeting, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Louisville School located on Main Street in Louisville. Thanks to a small grant and funds from the Small Farmers Marketing and Education Association and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, speakers on mental health (stress management), high tunnel production, and food safety policies and guidelines will be heard. To attend the meeting, please register by Nov. 1 by calling (334) 687-5688. There is no charge.
to attend this event.
Veteran’s Day Parade set for Nov. 12
The Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Eufaula. For more information contact Ann Sparks at asparks@mainstreeteufaula.com.
Carnegie Library to host Southern Architecture Lectures
The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a lecture series on the History of Southern Architecture, to be held at the library on Nov. 12 (White Columns, Federal & Greek Revival and Industrial Revolution) and Dec. 10 (Industrial Revolution, Victorian Styles, Historic Revival, and Craftsman Style) beginning at noon and end at 1 p.m. Each lecture will be a brown-bag lunch with a presentation by architect Mike Hamrick. The library will provide water and sodas. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or call Ronnie Smith at (334) 687-8190.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is located directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.