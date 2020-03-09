Now through April 17
Get help with income
tax preparation
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offering free tax preparation and free electronic filing. VITA will provide free tax preparation of Federal and Alabama State income tax returns for individuals, seniors, and those with disabilities at the Housing Authority Community Center, located at 114 Jackson Street in Eufaula. Assistance will be offered through April 17 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment or walk in. All personal data is confidential and is used for IRS purposes only. To get help with filing your taxes bring with you a driver’s license or photo ID of tax payer(s) and Social Security Cards or ITIN for each person claimed on the return; all W-2 or 1099 forms for 2019; a receipt showing childcare provider’s name, address, phone number and tax ID number with amount charged for each child; a copy of last years’ tax return if you have it; a voided check or your savings account number and bank routing information for automatic deposit of your refund. For more information, call 334-687-6055.
March 16
4-H Archery Club
4-H Archery Club, hosted by EA Archery, will meet March 16 and March 30 from 6-7 p.m. The club is for ages 8 and older. Three lessons will be given by trained instructors, cost is $45. The event will be held at EA Archery, at 1370 N. Eufaula Ave., in Eufaula. A Grand Finale Tournament will be held on Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. Equipment will be provided or you may bring your own. All participants must wear closed toe shoes. To register, call Jill Wachs, 4-H Foundation Agent, at 334-687-5688 or 334-689-9386, or email her at jmwachs0116@aces.edu.
March 19
Music & Art Celebration
A Music & Art Celebration at Eufaula High School will be on Thursday, March 19, with the Art Show beginning at 6 p.m. and the Concert at 7 p.m.
May 20
RSVP Meeting
The next RSVP of Barbour County Inc./Advisory Board meeting will be May 20.
March 26
Farmers Market
planning meeting
scheduled
Get ready for the 2020 growing season with a Barbour County Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled for March 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula. Learn to market your farm with tips from the Alabama Extension and the Farmers Market Authority. To register, call 334-687-5688.
March 26-27
MCB Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories Fundraising Sale
All items $5! Proceeds benefit Medical Center Barbour auxiliary fund. Sale will take place on Thursday, March 26th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, March 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MCB cafeteria. Cash and debit/credit cards accepted.
April 13
Money Workshops
Are you financially fit? Get on track today with Healthy Money Smart, workshops for adults that will be hosted by the Eufaula Communities of Transformation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System on March 9, March 30, and April 13 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church (Parish Hall), at 100 St. James Place in Eufaula. Workshops will include: money values & spending plan, do you have a savings plan, protecting your identity and other assets, credit reports, scores and managing debt, and banking. For information call LaSheena Flemming from the Eufaula Communities of Transformation at 334-596-3139.
April 24
2020 Compassionate
Caregivers Conference
The 2020 Compassionate Caregivers Conference, presented by G.I.F.T.S., will be held Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. at Lakepoint Resort in Eufaula. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. All caregivers, parents, nurses, and social workers are invited to attend. Free CEU’s for nurses and social workers pending. For free registration, contact Vonda Reeves by April 13 at vreeves@ucphuntsville.org, alabamarespite.org or 256-859-8300.
Ongoing
MCB Auxiliary
Volunteers Needed
Requirements: high school education, enthusiastic attitude, desire to serve and follow MCB policies, enjoy helping others with a smile and pleasant personality, and volunteer to work at annual fundraisers if needed. Enjoy the fellowship of the Auxiliary and Appreciation of MCB staff and hospital administration. Applications can be picked up at the front desk/registration area. Volunteers are asked to work one 4 hour shift per week (more if desired). Shifts are 8:30 a.m. to noon with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria or 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Call your local department to make an appointment. Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Head Start Program enrollment begins
Recruitment for the 2020-2021 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call (334) 687-2796.
Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip
Jaxon Life Senior Center will sponsor a Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip, June 15-19 (five days, four nights) for seniors age 55 and over. The trip will include motor coach transportation; four nights lodging; eight meals (four breakfasts and four dinners); admission to Titanic: The world’s Largest Museum attraction; two Dinner shows — Souls of Motown and America’s Hit Parade; two evening shows — Wonders of Magic and Country Tonite; one morning show — The Smith Morning Variety Show; free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg and a guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost of the trip is $550 per person with double occupancy; for single occupancy add $149. $75 is due upon signing up. Gratuities for the motor coach driver and tour guides are included in price. For pictures, video, and information visit www.GroupTrips.com/eufaulaseniorcenter. To reserve your spot, or for more information, contact Jackie Hunt at (334) 232-7813.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
