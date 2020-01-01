Diabetes Self-Management Program to be offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Georgia, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six session of the workshop is $25. A scholarship may be available for the first 10 to sign up. To register for the classes, please call Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
