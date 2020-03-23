MCB Auxiliary Volunteers Needed
Requirements: high school education, enthusiastic attitude, desire to serve and follow MCB policies, enjoy helping others with a smile and pleasant personality, and volunteer to work at annual fundraisers if needed. Enjoy the fellowship of the Auxiliary and Appreciation of MCB staff and hospital administration. Applications can be picked up at the front desk/registration area. Volunteers are asked to work one 4-hour shift per week (more if desired). Shifts are 8:30 a.m. -noon with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria.
Now thru April 17
Get help with income tax preparation
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offering free tax preparation and free electronic filing. VITA will provide free tax preparation of Federal and Alabama State income tax returns for individuals, seniors, and those with disabilities at the Housing Authority Community Center, located at 114 Jackson Street in Eufaula. Assistance will be offered from Feb. 4 through April 17 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment or walk in. All personal data is confidential and is used for IRS purposes only. To get help with filing your taxes bring with you a driver’s license or photo ID of tax payer(s) and Social Security Cards or ITIN for each person claimed on the return; all W-2 or 1099 forms for 2019; a receipt showing childcare provider’s name, address, phone number and tax ID number with amount charged for each child; a copy of last years’ tax return if you have it; a voided check or your savings account number and bank routing information for automatic deposit of your refund. For more information, call (334) 687-6055.
March 24
Quitman County Board of Ed Meeting
The Quitman County Board of Education will meet in a called session for personnel and new and unfinished business on Tuesday, March 24, at 5 p.m. (EST) in the District’s Boardroom. The following meetings are set for April 7, May 5, June 2 and July 9.
April 6
Collaborative meeting canceled
The April 6 Collaborative meeting for Quitman County has been canceled. The May 4 meeting will continue as planned.
April 13
Money Workshops
Are you financially fit? Get on track today with Healthy Money Smart, workshops for adults that will be hosted by the Eufaula Communities of Transformation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System on March 9, March 30, and April 13 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church (Parish Hall), located at 100 St. James Place in Eufaula. Workshops will include: Money Values & Spending Plan, Do You Have a Savings Plan, Protecting Your Identity and Other Assets, Credit Reports, Scores and Managing Debt, and Banking. For more information contact LaSheena Flemming from the Eufaula Communities of Transformation at 334-596-3139.
April 24
2020 Compassionate Caregivers Conference
The 2020 Compassionate Caregivers Conference, presented by G.I.F.T.S., will be held Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. at Lakepoint Resort in Eufaula. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. All caregivers, parents, nurses, and social workers are invited to attend. Free CEU’s for nurses and social workers pending. For free registration, contact Vonda Reeves by April 13 at vreeves@ucphuntsville.org, alabamarespite.org or (256) 859-8300.
Ongoing
Head Start Program enrollment begins
Recruitment for the 2020-2021 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call (334) 687-2796.
Flu shots availableThe Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards soughtDo you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.