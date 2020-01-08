Knitting and crochet group to meet
The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a group for those interested in knitting and crochet. Dia Crawford, an advanced handcrafter and former teacher, will lead the informal meetings to be held at the library on the second Thursday of each month. Dates for the meetings will be Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 12. All meetings will begin at 10 a.m.
and last for approximately an hour and a half. All levels, from beginner to advanced, are welcome to attend to socialize and share ideas and instruction. There is no charge to attend; attendees must bring their own supplies. Coffee and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Evelyn Screws at 334-687-2337, extension 3, or email her at evelynscrews@yahoo.com.
Blood Drive
The First Baptist Church, 125 South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula, will host an American Red Cross blood drive Jan. 19, 1-6 p.m.
Diabetes Self-Management Program to be offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Georgia, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six sessions of the workshop is $25. A scholarship may be available for the first 10 to sign up. To register for the classes, call Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553.
Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain show trip
Jaxon Life Senior Center will sponsor a Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain show trip June 15-19 (five days, four nights) for seniors age 55 and older. The trip will include motor coach transportation; four nights lodging; eight meals (four breakfasts and four dinners); admission to Titanic: The World’s Largest Museum Attraction; two dinner shows — Souls of Motown and America’s Hit Parade; two evening shows — Wonders of Magic and Country Tonite; one morning show — The Smith Morning Variety Show; free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg and a guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost of the trip is $550 per person with double occupancy; for single occupancy add $149. $75 is due upon signing up. The gratuities for the motor coach driver and tour guides are included in price. For pictures, video and information, visit www.GroupTrips.com/eufaulaseniorcenter. To reserve your spot or for more information, call Jackie Hunt at 334-232-7813.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, 334-687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, 334-775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions to their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula. The office is directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
