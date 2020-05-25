May 28Farmers Market opens
The Eufaula Farmers Market will start May 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion.
OngoingHelp with filing taxes
Need help with your taxes? Cheryl, Jerome, Val and Site Coordinator Mo Erkins are waiting just for you. The VITA program is open and personnel are waiting to help you with your taxes at the Housing Authority Community Center, located at 114 Jackson Street in Eufaula. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for filing taxes has been moved to July 15. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 334-687-6055 for appointments. All Personal Data is confidential and is used for IRS Purpose only.
Food delivery for Quitman County seniors
Attention seniors ages 60 and above in Quitman County, The Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.
Quitman County COVID-19 testing
Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information.
After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours.
To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents, and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: Fever, Chills, Headache, Cough, Muscle Pain, Sore Throat, Shortness of Breath, Repeated Shaking with Chills, New Loss of Taste or Smell.
Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.
It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance, should contact your local health department for guidance.
Quitman County — Tuesday from 2-4 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
MCB Auxiliary Volunteers Needed
Requirements: high school education, enthusiastic attitude, desire to serve and follow MCB policies, enjoy helping others with a smile and pleasant personality, and volunteer to work at annual fundraisers if needed. Enjoy the fellowship of the Auxiliary and Appreciation of MCB staff and hospital administration. Applications can be picked up at the front desk/registration area. Volunteers are asked to work one 4-hour shift per week (more if desired). Shifts are 8:30 a.m. -noon with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria.
Head Start Program enrollment
Recruitment for the 2020-2021 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call (334) 687-2796.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
