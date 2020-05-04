May 7
Food Distribution
Enrichment Services Programs Inc., in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will have its food distribution at the Neighborhood Service Center on May 7 in Georgetown (57 Kaigler Road) beginning around noon according to a release. All services will be provided over the phone at this time. This includes early head start and head start applications. The doors will remain locked while staff is working, and no one else will be permitted to enter. We are waiting on further information pertaining to energy assistance for the public. At this time we are only contacting 65 and older individuals who received heating assistance from November 2019-March 2020. For questions, appointment information or concerns please call or text 706-610-4395 during regular business hours. Leave a voicemail if there is no answer and your call will be returned.
May 28
Farmers Market begins
The Eufaula Farmers Market will start May 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion
MCB Auxiliary volunteers needed
Requirements: high school education, enthusiastic attitude, desire to serve and follow MCB policies, enjoy helping others with a smile and pleasant personality, and volunteer to work at annual fundraisers if needed. Enjoy the fellowship of the Auxiliary and Appreciation of MCB staff and hospital administration. Applications can be picked up at the front desk/registration area. Volunteers are asked to work one 4-hour shift per week (more if desired). Shifts are 8:30 a.m. to noon with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria.
Head Start Program enrollment begins
Recruitment for the 2020-2021 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call (334) 687-2796.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula ( 334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Greeting cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
