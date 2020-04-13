Heavy winds that came through the area late Sunday night and early Monday morning caused minimal damage in Eufaula, according to Mayor Jack Tibbs.

Less than two weeks after a tornado wreaked havoc on 20-plus homes in south Eufaula, A Tornado Watch was issued for the county by the National Weather Service from 10:58 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Nevertheless, other than “seven or eight trees downed” brought to Tibbs’ attention from the city’s Public Works Department by 8:30 a.m. Monday, no serious structural damage was reported.

“They’ve already got those trees cleared from the roads,” Tibbs said. “It was just minor damage.”

