Heavy winds that came through the area late Sunday night and early Monday morning caused minimal damage in Eufaula, according to Mayor Jack Tibbs.
Less than two weeks after a tornado wreaked havoc on 20-plus homes in south Eufaula, A Tornado Watch was issued for the county by the National Weather Service from 10:58 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.
Nevertheless, other than “seven or eight trees downed” brought to Tibbs’ attention from the city’s Public Works Department by 8:30 a.m. Monday, no serious structural damage was reported.
“They’ve already got those trees cleared from the roads,” Tibbs said. “It was just minor damage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.