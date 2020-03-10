miss eufaula photo

Winners from the Miss Eufaula Pageant held Saturday at the Eufaula Auditorium include (front row, from left) Tiny Miss Eufaula Maeby Kayte Stanley, Little Miss Eufaula J La Jackson, Petite Miss Eufaula Brookly Herring, (back row) Junior Miss Eufaula Maddie Parmer, Miss Eufaula Blaire Finlayson, and Teen Miss Eufaula Morgan Tasker.

 BILLY ANDREWS PHOTOGRAPHY
Load comments