Holly Mitchell, director of curriculum and instruction for Eufaula City Schools, and Lisa Johnson, special education teacher at Eufaula Elementary School, have been appointed to the Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent's Literacy Task Force.
The task force is a provision of the Alabama Literacy Act #2019-523 signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey on June 10. The initial work of the task force will be to evaluate options and provide recommendations to Dr. Eric Mackey (State Superintendent of Education) for kindergarten through third grade assessments to better inform his decisions as state superintendent.
The task force convenes on Aug. 27 in Montgomery.
