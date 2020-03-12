The Barbour County Chapter of the NWTF announced the winner of its Chip Williams Memorial Scholarship to Georgia Mock.
Mock, a senior at Eufaula High School, embodies the principles that the National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship was founded on. She is a top-notch student, leader among her peers and has proven her commitment to preserving our hunting heritage, conserving our natural resources, and making her community a better place. Mock will go on to compete at the state and possibly national level.
Mock is the daughter of Duane and Jennifer Mock. She is a cheerleader at EHS and a Tiger Rep.
She is also active in several EHS student organizations including DECA, SGA, Key Club and HOSA. She plans to attend Auburn University.
The NWTF is dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of the hunting tradition.
The NWTF has awarded scholarships totaling over $4.6 million since the program’s inception to students who demonstrate a commitment to conservation, academic excellence, and the leadership skills to make a difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.