Student of the Week
Name: Madison Moorer
School: Eufaula High School
Age: 16
Favorite Teacher: Since all of my teachers are great, they are all my favorite.
Favorite Class: I loved the classes called Medical Interventions, French, and Yearbook.
Favorite Sport/Activity: Dancing and doing plays.
Favorite Food: French fries.
Favorite Music: Pop and R&B.
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I like to dance and perform in productions and plays.”
Who is your role model and why? “My mother, because she’s inspiring and is very encouraging. She supports me and my decisions every day.”
Future Career: “RB, Registered Nurse.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “When I won the opportunity and chance to represent my town and Varsity Spirit on Thanksgiving Day in the 2016 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.”
Parents and Siblings: Mother, Afrienne Jackson-Moorer; brother, Marlon Moorer.
