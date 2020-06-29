Kyle Mooty, General Manager and Editor of the twice-weekly Eufaula Tribune and Editor of the daily Enterprise Ledger, captured a pair of awards from the Alabama Press Association Media Awards announced Friday by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman of the AMA Contest Committee. This year, 98 publications submitted 2,921 entries in the annual contest. The Mississippi Press Association membership judged the entries.
Mooty, who has 96 editorial awards in his career spanning multiple states, was named the third place winner in Best Humorous Column for his June 5, 2019 column “So, are Bigfoots moving in or out?” about an alleged recent sighting in Georgetown, Georgia.
He also took third place in the Best Human Interest Column category for his March 20, 2019 column “One less smile makes the world a little darker today” about a friend’s mother passing away in another state.
