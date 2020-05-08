A caller earlier this year to the Tribune noted massive amounts of trash being tossed about on Cotton Hill Road and Highway 79 west of Eufaula and east of Bakerhill. According to another caller, those areas are hardly the only problem areas for littering.
A man noted that he and his wife fill “no less than two” large trash bags each day as they walk along Highway 95 and side roads near the intersection of Highway 431.
Photographs of trash bags were submitted that showed they had been ripped open as well as at least two large television sets dropped along the side of the road.
The man said he had found more than one on an envelope inside of one of the trash bags. He presented the envelope to a Barbour County Sheriff’s Deputy when he visited the dump site.
“It’s still a problem,” the man said earlier this week. “Maybe if they had to pay a hefty fine they’d think twice about doing so.”
