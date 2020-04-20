While the destruction was nowhere near as bad as the March 31 tornado that came through south Eufaula, there were numerous trees and power lines down throughout town. North Eufaula Avenue was blocked at Bullock Circle and one lane of South Eufaula Avenue was blocked at Leroy Road south of the Country Club of Alabama. Leroy Road was completely blocked. Also, at some point following the winds, highways 30, 131, 95 and 51 were all blocked. Several crews, including from Eufaula, Barbour County and the Alabama Department of Transportation were on scene to help clear the debris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.