The home is as dilapidated as it gets. Walls are caved in. Windows are shattered. Even a large buzzard has made her nest upstairs because she has easy access from the rooftop, or at least what remains.
Nevertheless, there is a Thanksgiving Dinner planned for the old house on Nov. 25, 2021.
Built in 1899, the Moulthrop House is on a private drive straight off Riverside Avenue, land originally purchased in 1884 by Alabama State Senator Robert H. Moulthrop from Eli Shorter, Jr. In fact, the land connects with the Shorter Cemetery.
The home and 25 acres were re-purchased by an LLC group with family ties.
The Creek Indians called the land “the point of beginning” as it was a place to get on and off of the Chattahoochee River. When the river was flooded and Lake Eufaula built in the 1960’s, the Moulthrops lost about 14 acres of land to the lake.
In fact, the bricks, which were used as deep as six-thick on the house, were made by Moulthrop and Son Company. On a clear day on the lake, circular kilns can be seen in the water.
Charlie Moulthrop was born, just as his father had been, in the house. In fact, he and his twin sister, Martha were born there, as was a sister, Betty Broadfield, who is 93 and living in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She taught dancing lessons in Eufaula.
There are four bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs where Charlie Moulthrop, a retired Dothan dentist, remembers his grandparents staying. His room had bunk beds.
There is a dining room, a living room and a porch.
The house is believed to be somewhat of a mixture between Imperial revival, since it has a tower, and/or Queen Anne.
Also on the land was Doc’s House, home of the caretaker, a gristmill, a storage house with two rooms, and a shed built to work on Ford Model T’s.
There are also 205 pecan trees that were part of the first Alabama pecan orchard built on a grid in 1899.
State Sen. Robert H. Moulthrop wrote the Equal Education Bill in Alabama. He fancied visiting Italy every year. He was born in a small cottage in Quitman County, Georgia. He was a brick manufacturer from 1880-1902. He served as an alderman of the city of Eufaula from 1894-1900. He was a member of the city board of education for many years. He was a Democrat and a member of the city’s executive committee, was a member of the Protestant Episcopal Church, a mason, and a Knight Templar.
Fannie Dale was the home’s early nanny. She was a daughter of slaves and worked for $3 a week as a nanny.
The home became vacant in the mid-1980s, but the group recently purchased it to restore it to prominence. There are several plans, including perhaps holding weddings and other events, as well as building cottages around the land for guests.
“We’ve bought it back,” said Ellen. “Once we get 10% of the plans done we will present them to the city.
“Our optimistic plans will have it ready by Thanksgiving of 2021, when family members hope to gather.”
Albert’s father was also Robert Moulthrop. He fought in both Vietnam and Korea. She said the LLC will be a veteran owned company. Albert also served with the government.
“We could employ some people,” Albert said. “There will be events for veterans.”
Charlie Moulthrop still recalls selling wood from the land to Dr. Waymon McCoo, even seeing a young Marilyn McCoo playing in the sandbox when the wood was delivered.
