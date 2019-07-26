Drivers in Alabama will soon have another traffic law that will be added to others already passed and signed by the Governor this year. HB212, the “Anti-Road Rage Act” was signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday, July 24, along with a multitude of other acts passed recently in the state Senate and House.
The new Anti-Road Rage Act will require drivers to stay in the right lane on roadways, including divided highways and interstates, except under certain conditions. According to the act, a vehicle may travel in the leftmost lane under any of the following conditions: when overtaking or passing another vehicle traveling in the same direction; when traffic conditions or congestion make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the left most lane; when inclement weather, obstructions, or hazards, make it necessary; when compliance with a law, rule, ordinance, or traffic control device make it necessary; when exiting a roadway to the left; when paying a toll or user fee at a toll collection facility; if the vehicle is an authorized emergency vehicle operated in the course of duty; or if the vehicle is operated or used in the course of highway maintenance or construction or is traveling through a construction zone.
The Act adds a distance limit to the current law, which designates the left-lane as a passing lane. The law will now state that a vehicle many not remain in the leftmost lane for more than 1.5 miles without completely passing another vehicle. This means that if a driver remains in the left-lane for more than 1.5 miles without passing another car, the driver could be pulled over. The 1.5-mile limit is the allowed distance because that is about the distance a tractor-trailer needs to pass a slightly slower moving truck according to the bill’s author, Rep. Phillip Pettus, a Republican from Lauderdale County who is a retired Alabama state trooper.
“On the surface HB212, the “Anti-Road Rage Act”, was passed to help alleviate inciting less-than-patient drivers by providing language that requires drivers to operate their motor vehicles in the right most lane except under certain conditions,” Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said. “The Act specifies a distance that can be driven in the left lane on interstate highways but makes no such provision on other roadways, making enforcement difficult and up to interpretation by officer discretion and the courts.
“On the more rural portions of highways, it would be easier to distinguish which vehicles were ‘travelling’ in the left lane as opposed to having a legitimate purpose for being in the lane. In town, congestion, making left turns, and overtaking vehicles are all permitted usage of the left lane, and no distance is required to be travelled before a violation has occurred.
“Officer observed violations would be subject to officer discretion and articulation in court, but any disposition and interpretation would be up to the judge. As a good rule of thumb, motorists should form a habit of operating in the right most lane unless turning left, overtaking a vehicle or to avoid an object or other obstacle. The Act also does not account for the Move Over Law which requires motorists to reduce speed or drive in the left lane (or lane opposite the marked vehicle). The Act, as written, is subject to court interpretation, but we will evaluate each officer observed possible infraction on its own merits and respond accordingly. “
The new law will go into effect on the first day of the third month following the Governor’s approval. For 60 days following the effective date of the Anti-Road Rage Act, law enforcement officers can only issue a warning citation for violating the new act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.