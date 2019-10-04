Davis Wingate and Georgia Mock have been named Mr. and Miss EHS. The distinctions are nominated by fellow students, then voted on by EHS faculty. Students who receive the honor of Mr. and Miss EHS must demonstrate academic excellence, strong character and good citizenship. They are pictured with EHS Principal Sean Clark.
