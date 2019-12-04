Following a second look at the data and damage from storms that swept through the area last week, the National Weather Service has declared that multiple tornadoes touched down in Barbour and Pike Counties.
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, a tornado warning was issued for Barbour and Pike counties without a watch, leaving many scrambling for cover. “The weather service doesn’t like for that to happen but unfortunately it does occur time to time,” commented Barbour County EMA Director David Logan about Wednesday’s events.
According to Logan, a survey team from the National Weather Service was dispatched to Barbour and Pike Counties to inspect the damage on Wednesday. They returned to conduct a second inspection of the area on Friday.
A Public Information Statement released from the National Weather Service on Nov. 29 reported on the storms that hit the two counties saying, “A low-topped cell embedded with a shield of rain tracked across southern Alabama during the morning of Nov. 27. Within a sheared but weakly unstable environment, an area of rotation managed to produce three very weak and brief EF-0 tornadoes as the cell moved across southeast Pike County and southwest Barbour County.”
According to the statement, the first tornado touched down on Troy Street in Pike County where it came down in an open field north of Alabama Highway 10 at 9:05 a.m. Damages reported from the first tornado were a tin roof that was ripped off a mobile home and a tree uprooted at one residence, followed by damages to another mobile home which was shifted off its supports, sustained skirting damage and a broken picture window.
As the tornado continued in an east-south-east direction, small limb damage to trees was observed before the tornado jumped across Highway 10, where it uprooted six large trees before dissipating after traveling less than a half a mile.
Doppler radar showed tornado debris from a second EF-0 tornado that touched down at Foulk Creek and moved eastward into southwestern Barbour County at 9:19 a.m. Damage was noted on radar on Highway 10 and Highway 51, in areas west and north of Clio in inaccessible areas. The path of the second tornado was reported to be 1.15 miles in length.
The third EF-0 tornado touched down in Barbour County at 9:26 a.m. and stayed on the ground for 2.13 miles, starting at Baxter Station Road, east of Clio. Damages consisting of only minor tree damage began near the intersection of County Road 23 and Baxter Station Road and ended to the northeast along Blue Springs Road.
Logan reported that damage reported to him consisted of structural damage from a tree on a house on Highway 10 in Clio; the rest of the damage that was reported was power lines down. “Thankfully no injuries were reported due to the storm,” he commented. “Often when areas are inaccessible and the damage isn’t as pronounced as it would be in a stronger storm, it can be harder to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together to determine what exactly happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.